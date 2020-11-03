Election Day: Why Is Voter Turnout Especially Important In Battleground States? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 11.03.20
Bishop William Barber called in today to discuss the importance of the voter turnout, especially in battleground states. Listen up top!

