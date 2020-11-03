According to WSBTV, a glitch in the voting machines in Spalding County, Georgia has caused all the machines to be temporarily shut down countywide. Spalding County Elections Supervisor Marcia Ridley says she’s also waiting for ink for the poll pad, as well as maintenance on the voting machines.

Provisional ballots have been sent to poll locations in Spalding County so voters can still cast their votes, but the downed machines will make it a lot harder to achieve that goal. In a statement to WSBTV, Ridley said she didn’t know when the machines would be back up and running, but urged everyone to stay calm and be patient.

Glitch Shuts Down All Voting Machines was originally published on hotspotatl.com

