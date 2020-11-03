Everything You Need To Know On Election Day In North Carolina

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
Polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m
To find your polling place, enter your information using the Voter Search Tool, or use your address with the Polling Place Search.
You can find a sample ballot by using the Voter Search Tool.
Take all COVID-19 significant precautions at voting sites to protect voters and election officials against the transmission of COVID-19. These include:
- Enforcing social distancing at polling places and early voting sites
- Providing hand sanitizer and masks for voters and election workers who do not bring their own
- Providing gloves and face shields for election workers
- Erecting barriers between election workers and voters at check-in tables
- Providing single-use pens in counties that use hand-marked paper ballots, and a cotton swab or disposable stylus for voters who use ballot-marking devices
- Frequently cleaning surfaces and equipment in polling places and early voting sites
- Recruiting poll workers who are less vulnerable to the virus
SOURCE: North Carolina State Board Of Elections
