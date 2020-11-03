CLOSE
Everything You Need To Know On Election Day In North Carolina

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m

To find your polling place, enter your information using the Voter Search Tool, or use your address with the  Polling Place Search.

You can find a sample ballot by using the Voter Search Tool.

Take all COVID-19 significant precautions at voting sites to protect voters and election officials against the transmission of COVID-19. These include:

  • Enforcing social distancing at polling places and early voting sites
  • Providing hand sanitizer and masks for voters and election workers who do not bring their own
  • Providing gloves and face shields for election workers
  • Erecting barriers between election workers and voters at check-in tables
  • Providing single-use pens in counties that use hand-marked paper ballots, and a cotton swab or disposable stylus for voters who use ballot-marking devices
  • Frequently cleaning surfaces and equipment in polling places and early voting sites
  • Recruiting poll workers who are less vulnerable to the virus

Check out this Electoral college interactive map HERE 

ALSO READ: Here’s How You Can Track Your Absentee Ballot In NC

ALSO READ: View Sample Ballot And Research Your Candidates Before Heading To The Polls

 

 

