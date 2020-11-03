Everything You Need To Know On Election Day In North Carolina

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m

To find your polling place, enter your information using the Voter Search Tool, or use your address with the Polling Place Search.

You can find a sample ballot by using the Voter Search Tool.

Take all COVID-19 significant precautions at voting sites to protect voters and election officials against the transmission of COVID-19. These include:

Enforcing social distancing at polling places and early voting sites

Providing hand sanitizer and masks for voters and election workers who do not bring their own

Providing gloves and face shields for election workers

Erecting barriers between election workers and voters at check-in tables

Providing single-use pens in counties that use hand-marked paper ballots, and a cotton swab or disposable stylus for voters who use ballot-marking devices

Frequently cleaning surfaces and equipment in polling places and early voting sites

Recruiting poll workers who are less vulnerable to the virus

SOURCE: North Carolina State Board Of Elections

