Bishop Hezekiah Walker called in today to talk about his new record label, Hez House Entertainment, and introduce his new artist, Vincent Bohanan who debuted a new song called “Any Day Now.” Check out the song and interview up top!

Hezekiah Walker Introduces New ‘Hez House Entertainment’ Artist Vincent Bohanan [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

