Pastor Reginald Sharpe Shares Why He Supports Divorce [VIDEO]

Divorce is usually frowned upon in the Christian community but one pastor recently made headlines after he publicly advocated for divorce.

Pastor Reginald Sharpe joins the Willie Moore Jr. Show to discuss why he believes there are instances where divorce is justifiable. He also talks about how his parents’ divorce impacted him.

Sharpe is the Senior Pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, Illinois.

Check out the full interview above!

