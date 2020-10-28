With Zoe Kravitz playing cat woman in the upcoming The Batman and Javicia Leslie serving the citizens of Gotham City as the first Black Batwoman in the second season of Batwoman on the EW, Black women are saving the world on TV too. Fans of the TV series got a first look at Leslie in the Batwoman suit, today, when images of Leslie in the black and red crusader get-up hit the net.

And how’s this for a change, Batwoman a.k.a. Ryan Wilder, has textured natural hair! With red highlights peeking between curls and bat ears that point upward, Leslie is serving #batgirlmagic. Get it?!

The costume, which is a collaboration between executive producer Caroline Dries and costume designer Maya Mani, is the perfect combination of Leslie’s portrayal of the iconic figure.

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment,” said Leslie in a press release for the images. “It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Mani explained the designer behind Batwoman’s form-fitting costume and how to make it functional and relevant to her story.

“As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective but physical strength to the role,” she said. “It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”

It’s going to be really cool for little Black girls to see a Black woman portraying a superhero on TV. Sign us up for Batwoman costumes next Halloween!

Here’s Your First Look At Javicia Leslie As The First Black Batwoman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com