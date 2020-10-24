CLOSE
VIDEO: Senator Kamala Harris Makes Several Cleveland Stops To Greet Voters!

Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made several stops in and around the Cleveland area alongside Marcia Fudge and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Saturday afternoon. Stops included the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to greet voters, Cuyahoga Community College, Zanzibar Soul Fusion and Fetch & Co to meet local business owners Abbey Markiewitz and Julia Gramenz.

LISTEN: Kamala Harris On Cleveland, Ohio, $15 Minimum Wage, Underfunded Schools, Black Wealth and Ice Cube

With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing state of Ohio. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio right outside of Columbus on Saturday.

Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden

Check out video and photos of Sen. Kamala Harris many stops around Cleveland below!

VIDEO: Senator Kamala Harris Makes Several Cleveland Stops To Greet Voters!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

