Halloween Event In Durham: Trick Or Treat – Stay Six Feet!

Halloween will be different this year, but the need for candy hasn’t changed! This will be a contactless drive-up event to provide free candy and treats to children. Registration is required, per child. Supplies are limited, so sign up early! Register online. For questions or assistance call 919.560.4355. This is a free event.
Halloween Event In Durham: Trick Or Treat – Stay Six Feet!  was originally published on foxync.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
