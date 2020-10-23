CLOSE
Check Out These 10 Tips For Early Voters In NC

According to The State Board of Elections, here are the following 10 tips for early voters:

  1. Voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. For sites and hours, use the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search tool: HERE. All 100 counties will offer weekend voting options throughout early voting.
  2. Sample ballots are available HERE Voter Guide for judicial candidates HERE.
  3. Individuals who missed the regular voter registration deadline are still able to register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. For more information, visit HERE.
  4. It is strongly encouraged to wear masks, use hand sanitizer, and social distance at the polling place. For more COVID-19 precautions, visit HERE.
  5. Absentee ballot by mail voters may deliver their ballot to an election official at an early voting site in their county.
  6. Voters who requested an absentee ballot but have not yet returned it may vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day, November 3. Voters may discard the by-mail ballot and do not need to bring it to a voting site.
  7. To avoid long lines, voters should understand the busiest early voting days typically are the first and last days of early voting. Voters may find shorter lines during regular business hours.
  8. The State Board asks that all voters respect the rights of others to participate in the election. It is a crome to Intimidate any voter. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.
  9. Voters at one-stop early voting sites are entitled to the same assistance as voters at a voting place on Election Day. Curbside voting is available for eligible individuals at all early voting sites. For more information, visit HERE.
  10. North Carolina law prohibits photographing or videotaping voted ballots. Voters may use electronic devices in the voting booth to access a slate card or candidate information, provided they don’t use the devices to communicate with anyone or take photographs of their ballot.

For more information about early voting, please visit HERE

SOURCE: The State Board of Elections

 

