Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Financial Planning In A Pandemic

It’s “financial planning month” listen as we talked with Financial Coach Dr. Regina Williams Rehkamp about the “every dollar assignment, ”  the benefits of a budget,  making financial goals and more….

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

During this show Dr. Regina offered a free ebook to help you get started….    Here is the link to download the ebook .

It will also make it available on my facebook page @DrReginaWilliams-Rehkamp

 

Close