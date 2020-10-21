CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Congrats are in order for CeCe Winans’ daughter, Ashley Rose Philips. She and her husband are expecting a baby boy! 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“My baby is having a baby,” CeCe Winans wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful.” 

 

See video and photos from the newest member of the Winans’ family’s gender reveal below! 

 

View this post on Instagram

Baby Phillips!

A post shared by Ashley Rose Phillips (@ashrphil) on

 

View this post on Instagram

My forever friend @amygrantofficial

A post shared by CeCe Winans (@cecewinans) on

Source: GospelGoodies.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 4 days ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 2 weeks ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 3 weeks ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 3 weeks ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 4 weeks ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 1 month ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 1 month ago
09.14.20
Close