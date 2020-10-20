Bishop William Barber Shares Tips On How To Read Voting Ballots [EXCLUSIVE]

| 10.20.20
Every Tuesday until Election Day, Bishop William Barber will join us to talk about voting. This week he talked about knowing how to read the ballot when you get to the polls and shared a few other voting tips.

Bishop William Barber Shares Tips On How To Read Voting Ballots [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

