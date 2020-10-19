Kelly Price Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kelly Price as we just learned that her mother, Claudia Price-North, passed away.

Claudia, who was a breast cancer survivor, is no stranger to music; she served at the family church her daughter began singing at as a kid, according to sources.

Kelly Price released this statement about her mother:

“It is with so many unexplainable emotions that I must make the acknowledgement that Sunday, October 18, 2020 my mother, Claudia Price-North took her last breath and said goodbye to the world. This is something I wasn’t prepared for, none of us were and I don’t know that anyone under any circumstances ever could be. Respectfully I ask for the sake of her husband, her sister, my sister and myself along with the rest of the family that we be given time to process this loss privately. We know that Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. We need healing right now, so please keep my family in your prayers.” – Kelly Price

Homegoing service details for Mrs. Claudia Price-North will be announced later in the week.

