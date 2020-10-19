Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Live YOur Dreams Now and Prove The Experts Wrong [VIDEO]

Remember Alex Smith? The NFL player doctors thought wouldn’t make a good comeback to football? Well, he did! And his story inspired Dr. Willie Jolley who says the setbacks you’re facing are nothing but a setup for an incredible comeback. Be encouraged, family! Check out the motivational video up top!

