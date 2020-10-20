CLOSE
Sunday School Review “If I Can Help Somebody”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: MEETING THE NEEDS OF OTHERS  

Printed Text: Luke 10:25-37

KEY VERSES: Luke 10:36-37 (NIV)

“Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?” The expert in the law replied, “The one who had mercy on him.” Jesus told him, “Go and do likewise.”

Source: Faith Pathway Bible Studies for Adults

YOUR LIFE:

Social barriers of some kind exist in almost every community and among some congregations within the community of faith. Jesus calls us to a radically different lifestyle that commands us to show compassion and meet the needs of anyone despite race, creed, or color. To whom can you be a neighbor this week?

CLOSING THOUGHT:

The Parable of the Good Samaritan vividly illustrates what it means to love and show compassion to others unconditionally. This includes those who may hate you, pose a risk to your safety, and present unexpected economic cost (as it was for this Samaritan). The question for us is, “To whom can I be a neighbor?” so that we can show mercy and compassion to the hurting and those in need.

CLOSING PRAYER:

Father, open our eyes that we may see the needs of others as you do. Help us to see meeting the needs of others as your charge to us as your representatives in the world. Thank you for calling us to join you in the ministry of caring and showing mercy. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

 

 

