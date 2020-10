COLOSSIANS 3:12-13 (NKJV) Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, longsuffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another.

EXPLANATION: When the love of Christ lives in our heart, He empowers us to love our enemies!

Scripture For The Week “A Forgiving Spirit” was originally published on 955thelou.com

