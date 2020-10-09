Singer Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Nearly three months after a July incident where Megan The Stallion was shot twice in her feet, Tory Lanez has been charged with felony assault in the matter.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Thursday (October 8), hitting the Canadian artist with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — personal use of a firearm — and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The DA’s office‘s shared a press release stating:

The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

His arraignment is scheduled for October 13 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta of the Family Violence Division is prosecuting the case.

On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.

breaking: Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office pic.twitter.com/eJw6rkvt95 — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) October 8, 2020

The D.A. had been mulling charges for weeks in regards to the case and the charges come two weeks after Tory released his DAYSTAR album, primarily discussing the shooting and proclaiming his innocence. In July, the “Say It” artist had only been charged with possession of a firearm after he, Megan and two others were pulled over in Hollywood. Prosecutors are zeroing in on Tory as the alleged triggerman. Megan has publicly named Tory as the alleged shooter.

RELATED: T.I. Shares What Tory Lanez Told Him About The Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Situation

RELATED: Rick Ross Clowns Tory Lanez Over ‘Daystar’ Album: “Your Sh*t Went Double Acrylic”

RELATED: Bun B Uplifts Megan Thee Stallion Following Shooting: ‘F*ck Tory Lanez’

Tory has since returned to the public arena after the alleged shooting, fighting more with other male rappers who have disparaged his recent album than defending himself in the shooting. He’s due back in court on October 13. If convicted on the charges, Tory faces up to 22 years in prison for the assault charges.

Singer Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Shooting was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: