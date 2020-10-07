GRIFF’s Prayer For Kamala Harris [VIDEO]

| 10.07.20
Kamala Harris is up next for tonight’s debate. She’ll be surrounded by people who prefer not to wear masks and we saw how that played out last week. Today, GRIFF prayer for the Lord to be a coronavirus blocker in the midst!

