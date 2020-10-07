“Working Mom Wednesday’s” We Recognize Breast Cancer Awareness

Today’s show we recognized National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with clinical education consultant E.D. Reese of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC.

More on R.N. E.D. Reese….

E.D. “Reese” is originally from Kinston, NC. After high school she attended and graduated from NCCU with a BS in Nursing. Also graduated from Pfeiffer University with a Master’s degree in Leadership.

She has many years in the health care industry with a successful record of diversified experience in the field of nursing including but not limited to: Research, Occupational Health Nurse, Head Nurse, Coronary Critical Intensive Care; Disability Case Manager-Nortel Networks and Team Lead-BCNC. Currently she works at BCNC as a Clinical Education Consultant for the Federal Employee Program. She is active in various community outreach programs. She is a member of Union Baptist Church located in Durham, NC. She is a member of the Durham Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Education:

North Carolina Central University, Durham, North Carolina

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Pfeiffer University, Charlotte North Carolina

Masters of Science in Leadership

Professional Certification:

CCM-Certified Case Manager

Professional Membership:

Case Management Society of America

Academy of Certified Case Managers

Professional Affiliations:

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.

