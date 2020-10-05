BET ‘Sunday Best’ Season 9 Winner Keyla Richardson Drops New Album

Get Up Erica
| 10.05.20
Dismiss


Gospel singer Kelya Richardson, who won BET Sunday Best season 9, is back with new music! She dropped a new album this past Friday and called in today to discuss up. If you missed it, press play up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

BET ‘Sunday Best’ Season 9 Winner Keyla Richardson Drops New Album  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 5 days ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 1 week ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 1 week ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 3 weeks ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 1 month ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 1 month ago
08.28.20
Close