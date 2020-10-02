CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

After Getting Coronavirus, Does Trump Have Any Pre-Exiting Conditions?

Whether karma, fate or some other force of nature at work, there was certainly some irony in the president's diagnosis.

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including his possible death from an illness that he once dismissed as a “hoax” and lied to the American people about. But what about the president’s personal health? Does he have any pre-existing conditions that might present any challenges to him recovering from COVID-19, which is responsible for killing more than 200,000 people in America and more than one million worldwide?

The questions kept pouring in as details were scarce following Trump’s tweet early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, tested positive.

The disclosure came hours after it was reported that senior White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the coronavirus.

There were many things to think about after his announcement, including the health of Joe Biden, who was on a debate stage with Trump exchanging sharp barbs Tuesday night. It was unclear whether Biden’s health was compromised during the debate, but he was mocked by Trump at one point for wearing masks, the personal protective equipment recommended to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But Trump, who is 74, may not only be at risk of having serious complications from his age alone. While Trump has repeatedly claimed that he’s “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” it was only in late August when a report came out that Trump suffered a series of “mini-strokes” that hospitalized him last year.

That report followed a video that seemed to show Trump having problems lifting a glass of water without it shaking during an appearance at the commencement ceremony for the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The University of Chicago Medicine in April addressed the possibility of stroke survivors having an increased chance of contracting the coronavirus.

“In the data that has been published to date, we have seen that some patients with risk factors for stroke and heart disease, as well as those who have previously experienced a stroke, are at higher risk of serious complications of COVID-19, including death,” the report said. “If you have had a stroke or are at risk for experiencing a stroke, take extra caution during this pandemic.”

Of course, Trump has repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus and openly tried to shame people for wearing masks, resulting in his rallies and other events he has appeared at being attended by people without any of the personal protective equipment who have parroted the president’s controversial opinions on COVID-19.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

Obama Slams Trump Over USPS: He Prefers ‘Suppressing The Vote,’ Not ‘The Virus’

Donald Trump speaks outside the New York Stock Exchange. A w

Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

7 photos Launch gallery

Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

Continue reading Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_4012770" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty[/caption] Suspicions were more than confirmed this week when audio and print excerpts from Bob Woodward's forthcoming book about Donald Trump's "Rage" proved the president lied to the American people about the coronavirus to deadly proportions. He even lied that he didn't lie about the coronavirus! And while Donald Trump's lies have become all but routine -- he's told more than 20,000 lies as president -- the timing of this latest revelation, just days ahead of  Friday's 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, couldn't have been any worse for him. It was yet another deadly event about which Trump has repeatedly lied about, showing [again] that nothing is sacred to a man who tries to make any and everything about himself. Beginning with the actual fateful date of Sept. 11, 2001, Trump insisted to anyone who would listen that he played a heroic role in different aspects of responses to the al Qaeda terror attacks on the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan's Financial District. But, in a now-very familiar trend, most, if not all of the claims that he made at the time and in following years have since been debunked and exposed as bald-faced lies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNodh9OlTrQ&feature=youtu.be&t=17s Time after time, while feigning concern for the nearly 3,000 people who died and their families, Trump would faithfully try to steer the conversation back in his own direction. He did it as a civilian businessman, he did it as a presidential candidate, and he is still doing it as the president of the United States of America. In fact, he did again Friday morning when he delivered remarks near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after being hijacked by terrorists. Trump made sure to let everybody know that it was he who is responsible for the killing of Iranian army Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January. He also bragged about ordering the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Bagdhadi. As journalist Andrew Feinberg reminded his followers, neither of them "had anything to do with 9/11." https://twitter.com/AndrewFeinberg/status/1304427937702215680?s=20 But Trump never let the facts get in the way of his self-aggrandizing rhetoric that far too often collides with important topics, now has he? That obviously includes the 9/11 anniversary and the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 people in America. Scroll down to get a better idea of the gravity of the steady stream of lies that Trump has repeatedly told surrounding his purported heroism and generosity on and around the 9/11 terror attacks.

After Getting Coronavirus, Does Trump Have Any Pre-Exiting Conditions?  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 1 day ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 4 days ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 4 days ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 1 week ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 2 weeks ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 4 weeks ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 1 month ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 month ago
08.26.20
Close