After Getting Coronavirus, Does Trump Have Any Pre-Exiting Conditions?

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including his possible death from an illness that he once dismissed as a “hoax” and lied to the American people about. But what about the president’s personal health? Does he have any pre-existing conditions that might present any challenges to him recovering from COVID-19, which is responsible for killing more than 200,000 people in America and more than one million worldwide?

The questions kept pouring in as details were scarce following Trump’s tweet early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, tested positive.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The disclosure came hours after it was reported that senior White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the coronavirus.

There were many things to think about after his announcement, including the health of Joe Biden, who was on a debate stage with Trump exchanging sharp barbs Tuesday night. It was unclear whether Biden’s health was compromised during the debate, but he was mocked by Trump at one point for wearing masks, the personal protective equipment recommended to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But Trump, who is 74, may not only be at risk of having serious complications from his age alone. While Trump has repeatedly claimed that he’s “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” it was only in late August when a report came out that Trump suffered a series of “mini-strokes” that hospitalized him last year.

“Given the President’s age and his pre-existing conditions illnesses, he’s going to be at increased risk,” @drsanjaygupta says on Trump testing positive for Covid-19. “But… the odds are very much in his favor… greater than 90%, 95% chance that he will get through this" pic.twitter.com/H18kZeZUXH — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2020

That report followed a video that seemed to show Trump having problems lifting a glass of water without it shaking during an appearance at the commencement ceremony for the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The University of Chicago Medicine in April addressed the possibility of stroke survivors having an increased chance of contracting the coronavirus.

“In the data that has been published to date, we have seen that some patients with risk factors for stroke and heart disease, as well as those who have previously experienced a stroke, are at higher risk of serious complications of COVID-19, including death,” the report said. “If you have had a stroke or are at risk for experiencing a stroke, take extra caution during this pandemic.”

Of course, Trump has repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus and openly tried to shame people for wearing masks, resulting in his rallies and other events he has appeared at being attended by people without any of the personal protective equipment who have parroted the president’s controversial opinions on COVID-19.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

