Sheila Jackson Lee Explains Why The Census Is Now A Political Issue [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Texas state representative and Councilwoman Sheila Jackson Lee discussed very important need-to-knows about the 2020 census.  By now you should know that the census highly impacts so many communities and helps the underrepresented.

This year you may have noticed that there is a fight to push for citizens to fill out the census because now it is a political issue due to the current president. Failure of filling out the census would cause states to lose so much funding. The deadline is now October 5.

 

Sheila Jackson Lee Explains Why The Census Is Now A Political Issue [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close