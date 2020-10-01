CLOSE
Natalie Grant Discusses The Fallout From Publicly Supporting BLM, Her New Music [VIDEO]

Natalie Grant stopped by the Willie Moore Jr. Show!

She discussed why she decided to support Black Lives Matter and why she lost supporters because of it.  She also discussed her new album “No Stranger”.

Check it out above.

