PSALMS 59:16 (AMP)

But as for me, I will sing of your mighty strength and power; Yes, I will sing joyfully of your loving kindness in the morning; For you have been my stronghold and a refuge in the day of my distress.

EXPLANATION:

Being acutely aware of and never forgetting the mercy and grace of God compels us to sing and give thanks.

