Natalie Grants Talks About Social Justice & Her New Song “Even Louder” [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 09.25.20
Dismiss

 

We welcomed the Dove award-winning, Natalie Grant to the Get Up Church. We talked about social justice, and race in America. Her new album drops today and we debuted her new song, “Even Louder.” Listen to her discuss the new music and how she lost 10,000 followers on social media.

