CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Listeners & Attorney Ben Crump React To Breonna Taylor Not Receiving Justice [VIDEO]

After hearing the final decision of Breonna Taylor’s case, many people are in an uproar.  The officers were pretty much let go free and after 194 days, she did not receive justice.

Attorney Ben Crump stopped by to share an update on how Breonna Taylor feels about the case and what are the next steps moving forward.

Listeners also call in to share their thoughts and opinions on the case.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

20 photos Launch gallery

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

Continue reading #BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

[caption id="attachment_910190" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Kentucky Attorney General revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor and giving just once officer a far lesser charge. One of the cops, Brett Hankison, was indicted. But for the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment, something that sounds like all he did was make a little boo-boo in murdering a Black woman in her sleep.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! As reported by CNN, Hankison was the lone officer charged among two others facing charges stemming from the fateful night that left the 26-year-old Taylor shot dead this past March. Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove managed to avoid justice after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron told a media throng that the cops were “justified of their use of force” due to Taylor’s boyfriend firing at them first. “The decision before my office is not to decide if the loss of Breonna Taylor’s life was a tragedy,” Cameron stated. “The answer to that question is unequivocally, yes.” The city of Louisville, seemingly anticipating demonstrations and outrage from protestors already on the ground, saw businesses boarding up their stores as they brace for an impending onslaught. Via Twitter, the ACLU of Kentucky issued a pointed statement on its account regarding today’s decision. “Only 1 of the 3 officers who killed Breonna Taylor has been charged with a crime. None of the charges are related to her death. Once again, the state has denied that Black lives matter by failing to hold law enforcement accountable,” read one portion of the statement. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). ACLU KY continued with, “Today’s announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her own home. No officers were charged directly in her death.” On Twitter, the disappointment from observers mirrored that of Taylor’s family who hoped that their loved one’s death would be legally avenged to no avail. We’ve looked at some of the reactions on the social media network and listed them out below. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1308870515659026433 — Photo: Getty SEE ALSO: One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Murder Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Listeners & Attorney Ben Crump React To Breonna Taylor Not Receiving Justice [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 4 days ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 1 week ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 2 weeks ago
09.14.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 3 weeks ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 4 weeks ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 month ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 1 month ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 2 months ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 2 months ago
07.31.20
Close