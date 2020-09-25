Thursday, artist Nikkolas Smith completes the mural for Chadwick Boseman in the Downtown District Of Disney.
The mural is of Chadwick Boseman and a young fan in a Black Panther mask both giving the Wakanda Forever salute, during his visit to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in 2018. While Boseman himself was battling his fight with colon cancer.
Social Media Is An Emotional Wreck As Lupita Nyong’o Remembers ‘Beloved’ Chadwick Bozeman In Moving Eulogy
Social Media Is An Emotional Wreck As Lupita Nyong’o Remembers ‘Beloved’ Chadwick Bozeman In Moving Eulogy
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
This charming moment makes for a great photo op for Disney goers. The mural is located where the castle photo op was in the ESPN zone of the park.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “FOXY NC” to 24042 to join FOXY 107.1/104.3 mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
View this post on Instagram
This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. 🐾 It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist. @waltdisneyimagineering @disney @marvelstudios @disneyland 🐾✨ #LongLiveTheKing #KingChad #WakandaForever #Phambili #DowntownDisney #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman #RIPChadwick #WDI
Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman At Downtown Disney was originally published on foxync.com