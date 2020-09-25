CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman At Downtown Disney

Chadwick Boseman

Thursday, artist Nikkolas Smith completes the mural for Chadwick Boseman in the Downtown District Of Disney.

The mural is of Chadwick Boseman and a young fan in a Black Panther mask both giving the Wakanda Forever salute, during his visit to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in 2018. While Boseman himself was battling his fight with colon cancer.

[caption id="attachment_4011034" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Shahar Azran / Getty[/caption] The outpouring of public condolences following last month's unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman included a veritable who's who in Hollywood. But Lupita Nyong'o, who famously starred alongside Boseman in the global blockbuster hit, "Black Panther," was not among them; that is, until Tuesday, when she posted a moving, heartfelt eulogy mourning the death of "my friend," making social media users who read it a collective emotional wreck. Nyong'o was among Boseman's friends and family paying their respects over the weekend to the actor who died Aug. 28 from colon cancer, a sickness he had been secretly living with for years. Boseman's memorial was held in Malibu, California, and attended by his wife as well as "Black Panther" co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke. Everybody grieves in his or her own way, which is why Jordan took a week or so to post his own tribute to Boseman on Instagram, saying in part, "I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time." On Tuesday, it was Nyong'o's turn to honor "the beloved," as she referred to him in a tweet. "I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning," she wrote in part. "I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess a immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here! … that seem ageless…. Chadwick was one of those people," she continued. Read the full post here. https://twitter.com/Lupita_Nyongo/status/1303349474765537280?s=20 Boseman's death brought universal praise of him as a man and as an actor. But it also reinforced an unfortunate truth: Black people are disproportionately diagnosed with colon cancer in a trend that also has heightened implications for Black men, in particular. Some of the well known Black people who have been diagnosed with colon cancer include Herman Cain — who recently died from complications from the coronavirus — comedian Paul Mooney, singer Teddy Pendergrass, podcaster Combat Jack and reality TV star Gregg Leakes. More than 40 percent of Black people account for all new colon cancer diagnoses. But the rate increases significantly when broken down along gender lines. Data shows that at 47.6 percent, nearly half of Black men accounted for all new cases of colon cancer. That is in comparison to 41.2 percent for white men. The same difference is true for Black women, who have a rate of 35.1 percent compared to 31.9 percent for white women. There may not be a cure, but the CDC recommends people get colorectal cancer screening tests beginning at around the age of 50. However, that recommended age may need to be adjusted, considering Boseman was only 43 when he died after first being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

This charming moment makes for a great photo op for Disney goers. The mural is located where the castle photo op was in the ESPN zone of the park.

View this post on Instagram

This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. 🐾 It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist. @waltdisneyimagineering @disney @marvelstudios @disneyland 🐾✨ #LongLiveTheKing #KingChad #WakandaForever #Phambili #DowntownDisney #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman #RIPChadwick #WDI

A post shared by Nikkolas Smith (@nikkolas_smith) on

 

Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman At Downtown Disney

Close