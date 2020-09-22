CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Vivica A. Fox Clears Up That She Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19

Vivica A. Fox shared with her Instagram that she’s COVID-19 negative.

Just this past weekend, Fox missed the 72nd Emmy Award Show telecast due to testing positive for coronavirus from what she says was a self-administered test.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“On Friday I took a self-administered COVID-19 test following strict safety guidelines prior to the big event,” Fox said in a statement to Deadline. “As many of you are aware, those results came back positive. Two days ago I took another COVID-19 test, this one administered by a medical professional, and I am thrilled to announce that my results came back negative! I am feeling great and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support.”

SEE ALSO:

Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Emmy Telecast

CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died From COVID19 Are Black, Hispanic, or Native American

Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52 [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52 [PHOTOS]

Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52 [PHOTOS]

Vivica Fox has been on a fashion slayage that’s unreal! The 52-year-old actress is giving the younger generation a run for their money with these flawless looks. Having her own hair line, the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, keeps her tresses looking fresh. Get into her style and hair game!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Vivica A. Fox Clears Up That She Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 2 days ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 7 days ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 1 week ago
09.14.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 3 weeks ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 4 weeks ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 1 month ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 1 month ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 2 months ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 2 months ago
07.30.20
Close