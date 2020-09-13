Prayer Requests “You Can Count On God”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called into Sunday Morning Inspirations.

All sick, shut-in, and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

First Responders/Healthcare Workers/Sanitation Workers

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers/Students

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Tashara Jones

Mayor Ella Jones

Cori Bush

Kamala Harris

Joseph Biden

Families of Children Shot and Killed

Military Personnel – all inclusive

President Donald J Trump/Cabinet/Legislators

Coronavirus Patients

Deacon Donald C – Family/Fans of Mr. Lou Brock #20 – Min. Melvin St Clair – Family of Terry Bradford – Family of Officer Tamarris Bohannon – Family of Lamont Hadley – Mae P – Bryant F – Family of Mary Johnson – Jeanette B – Calvin King – Ms Robbie Montgomery – Family of Deborah Latchison-Mason – Janee E – Stan/Steven Bray – Alice H – Min. Mattie Lee – Cheryl – Maurice – Pastor McDaniel – Linda H – Chassity C – Dorothy M – Darrell A – St Louis Clergy Coalition – KMJ the DJ – Yvonne H (Oxford, MS) – Tucker Family – DET. John L – Ofc. Bonner – LT. L Allen – Karen C – Mother Mary Ward – Deacon Thomas Nellums –Front Line Workers –Linda M – Cynthia D – Marilyn F –Joyce S – Joyce B – Kyrie – Milton -–Mother Mattie Vinson – Calvin King – Deacon O J – Melvin D –Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) –Ashley B – Marquita K (Columbus, MS) Houston & Bohannan Families – Deacon Clarence Grayson – Lisa E – Sis. January

