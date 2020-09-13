Prayer Requests “You Can Count On God”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT
Names listed here are prayer requests called into Sunday Morning Inspirations.
All sick, shut-in, and bereaved families
Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders
Families & Victims of Police Brutality
First Responders/Healthcare Workers/Sanitation Workers
Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers
All Victims of Destruction
School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers/Students
Homeless and Misfortunate
Honorable Wesley Bell
Honorable Kim Gardner
Police Chief John Hayden
Honorable Jimmie Edwards
Tashara Jones
Mayor Ella Jones
Cori Bush
Kamala Harris
Joseph Biden
Families of Children Shot and Killed
Military Personnel – all inclusive
President Donald J Trump/Cabinet/Legislators
Coronavirus Patients
Deacon Donald C – Family/Fans of Mr. Lou Brock #20 – Min. Melvin St Clair – Family of Terry Bradford – Family of Officer Tamarris Bohannon – Family of Lamont Hadley – Mae P – Bryant F – Family of Mary Johnson – Jeanette B – Calvin King – Ms Robbie Montgomery – Family of Deborah Latchison-Mason – Janee E – Stan/Steven Bray – Alice H – Min. Mattie Lee – Cheryl – Maurice – Pastor McDaniel – Linda H – Chassity C – Dorothy M – Darrell A – St Louis Clergy Coalition – KMJ the DJ – Yvonne H (Oxford, MS) – Tucker Family – DET. John L – Ofc. Bonner – LT. L Allen – Karen C – Mother Mary Ward – Deacon Thomas Nellums –Front Line Workers –Linda M – Cynthia D – Marilyn F –Joyce S – Joyce B – Kyrie – Milton -–Mother Mattie Vinson – Calvin King – Deacon O J – Melvin D –Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) –Ashley B – Marquita K (Columbus, MS) Houston & Bohannan Families – Deacon Clarence Grayson – Lisa E – Sis. January
