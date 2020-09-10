GRIFF’s Prayer For Walking A Couple Miles [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.10.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In today’s prayer, GRIFF shares a funny story about why you should set goals for yourself, not based on what on what others set for themselves. 

DON’T MISS… 

GRIFF’s Prayer To Read The Bible [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Mask-Holes: Cover Your Nose And Mouth [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Walking A Couple Miles [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 1 week ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 2 weeks ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 3 weeks ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 1 month ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 1 month ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 1 month ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 2 months ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 3 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Close