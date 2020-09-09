CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Brian Courtney Wilson Debuts Video For His Remake To Marvin Gaye’s Classic, “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)”

Brian Courtney Wilson already had us feeling a little nostalgic with the release of his version of Marvin Gaye’s classic “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” and now, there’s a music video for it! 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The performance video pictured in black and white was shot in a recording studio with live instruments and background vocals that add to the throwback vibe. 

RELATED: Brian Courtney Wilson Reveals What Inspired His Cover Of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna Holler)”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Brian Courtney Wilson Debuts Video For His Remake To Marvin Gaye’s Classic, “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 7 days ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 2 weeks ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 3 weeks ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 4 weeks ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 1 month ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 1 month ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 2 months ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 3 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Close