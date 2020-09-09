Healthy Ever After: The Secret To Reading Labels On Food [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 09.09.20
Dismiss


Erica’s Campbell personal trainer, Dawn Strozier, called in today and told us about the secret to reading labels on food.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

DON’T MISS…

Healthy Ever After: Children And Stress [EXCLUSIVE]

Healthy Ever After: How To Lose That Quarantine 15

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Healthy Ever After: The Secret To Reading Labels On Food [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 7 days ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 2 weeks ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 3 weeks ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 4 weeks ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 1 month ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 1 month ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 2 months ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 3 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Close