“Working Mom Wednesday” Strategies For Acing Your Job Search

Don’t lose hope in your job search. Today career advisor Sonia Cameron talks to our Working Moms about strategies for acing your job search. The Key is God.

Sonia is a successful tech support engineer by day and a savvy, self-made author by night. After experiencing her own career hurdles that challenged and strengthened her spiritual growth, she set out to spread what she learned through writing.

Sonia H. Cameron is a published author and blogger that writes to encourage career individuals in transition. Her goal is to inspire those wanting more out of their life’s purpose to find the job of their dreams.  Born in Wilmington, NC, Sonia has worked in corporate America for over 25 years, with her current position placing her at an information technology firm in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Throughout her career, Sonia has experienced numerous peaks and valleys, leading to several transition periods. During these times of transition, Sonia learned key principles and discovered necessary tools to help her excel every time.  As a result of wanting to share her experiences to encourage and empower those in similar situations, Sonia began blogging about job hunting and career enhancement. She began sharing her story on her blog Bless the Work in 2010, with the most viewed page being her encouragement blog section. This blog would eventually create an avenue for Sonia to publish her first article for Christian Devotions in 2014.

When she’s not writing, Sonia loves to spend time with her husband and blended family; she loves to cook equally as much as she cooks to love.

Resources:

Fiverr.com

Upwork.com

LinkedIn.com

Monster.com

Indeed.com

Because of my website’s success, I’ve written a book called God Please Help Me Find a Job, recently launched for kindle and paperback purchase on Amazon

For a preview of the kindle version, use the following link:

https://read.amazon.com/kp/embed?asin=B088P6FC2Z&preview=newtab&linkCode=kpe&ref_=cm_sw_r_kb_dp_qgQqFbXWWZAS7&tag=blessthework0-20

IG:  @blessthework

Facebook:  @blessthework

 

Close