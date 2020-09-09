CLOSE
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Breaks Down Why She Wants $2M A Month [WATCH]

It’s looking bad for relationships in today’s tea.

Nicole Young is justifying why she needs $2 million in spousal support from her legendary husband, Dr. Dre.

From emailing fees, dry cleaning, and $900,000 a month for entertainment, it looks like she has her plan together.

In happier marriage news, Neicy Nash is also getting dragged because fans are insinuating that Nash may have cheated on her husband for her new wife.  Since the divorce and new marriage timeline is so close, people are wondering what really happened in her previous marriage.

Also, Naomi Campbell is getting sued by her ex-boyfriend.

 

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Breaks Down Why She Wants $2M A Month [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

