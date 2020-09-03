Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

We’ve got a question for the Get Up Church: What do you use #SpicAndSpan for? GRIFF saw a lady using it for her car and it left him scratching his head.

DON’T MISS…

GRIFF’s Prayer For Mask-Holes: Cover Your Nose And Mouth [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Praying About Decisions [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Spic & Span Uses [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: