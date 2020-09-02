Y’Anna Crawley Talks New Devotional, Debuts New Song “Reasons” [EXCLUSIVE]

| 09.02.20
Season two winner of Sunday Best, Y’anna Crawley, called in this week and not only dished on her new devotional, but debuted her brand new song titled “Reasons.” Listen up top!

