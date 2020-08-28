

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

For “Introducing” this week, Demarcus Kelly came through with his song, “Forever.” Listen up top!

DON’T MISS…

Gospel Singer KD French Goes Viral For ‘The Fridge Again’ Song We Can All Relate To [EXCLUSIVE]

Healthy Ever After: Everything You Need To Know About COVID-19 Tests [EXCLUSIVE]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Introducing Demarcus Kelly! Listen To His “Forever” Single Here was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: