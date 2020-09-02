“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Mommy Health Disparities

09.02.20
Pregnant African American woman holding her stomach in hospital

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty

Did you know that black women and children are more likely to die from and during childbirth than any other race?  Today we talked to Dr. Anuradha Rao-Patel of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina about Maternal Health Disparities; what causes it, and how we can best tackle to problem and not become a statistic.

Resources:

 

Women need to be educated on urgent maternal warning signs; getting an accurate and timely diagnosis and quality care can save lives.

  • It is important to find a provider to care for you both during and after your pregnancy
  • It is important to keep all appointments for check ups
  • Your provider can help keep all pre-existing health conditions in check during and after your pregnancy

Also here is a list of questions that expecting moms can ask their providers:

  • A significant change is happening in a woman’s body during this special period in her life, so it’s no wonder so many of us have so many questions! Remember there are no dumb questions and your doctor is your partner in keeping you and your baby healthy! Have open and honest communication!
      • What should I expect at my checkups?
      • What to expect during labor and delivery?
    • Review birth plan, where will I deliver my baby? Who is allowed in the delivery room?
    • What is the likelihood that I will need a C section?
    • What medications are ok to take while pregnant? Should I take vitamins? What medications should I avoid?
    • How should I eat during pregnancy? What foods should I avoid? What foods should I eat more of?
    • Are there any concerns that I need to be aware of specific to my race?
    • What are some warning signs that something may be wrong?
    • What is your office process if I have issues after clinic hours?
    • Are there activities that I should avoid (or do more of) in each stage of pregnancy?
    • Are there any additional precautions I should follow given the COVID pandemic?

Dr. Rao-Patel

Close