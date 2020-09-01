CLOSE
39 Missing Children Found In Various Locations In Georgia, Not One Trailer

More facts pour in about police officers finding 39 missing children in a trailer in Georgia.

Over the weekend, social media went in an uproar about missing children in Georgia but WJBF reports that they were found in various locations across the state, not just one trailer.

“U.S. Marshals announced they rescued 26 children and located 13 others in a 2-week operation dubbed “Operation Not Forgotten.”

According to a news release, some of the rescued children are “some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in Georgia, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions.”

The children were reported missing from the time period varying from a number of weeks to two years and the youngest child being 3 years old.

Nine people were arrested and many who’ve had multiple arrest warrants for charges like sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs, and weapons possession.

