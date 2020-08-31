GRIFF’s Prayer For Mask-Holes: Cover Your Nose And Mouth [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.31.20
Dismiss

Some people that still think coronavirus is a fake but GRIFF has a PSA for those folks he calls mask-holes: Cover your nose and mouth! Before you watch, remember… it’s just jokes!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

DON’T MISS…

GRIFF’s Prayer For Cicada Bugs [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Comedian Rodney Perry Who’s In The Hospital Recovering From COVID-19 [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Mask-Holes: Cover Your Nose And Mouth [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 3 days ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 5 days ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 2 weeks ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 3 weeks ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 1 month ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 1 month ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 1 month ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 5 months ago
04.13.20
Close