Pastor Mike McBride Discusses The Role Of The Church And Politics [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.31.20
Pastor Mike McBride called in today to discuss the role of the church and politics, also dishing on a big free concert called “Black Church Rocks” that happens tomorrow. If you missed it, press play up top!

Pastor Mike McBride Discusses The Role Of The Church And Politics [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Close