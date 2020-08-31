CLOSE
New COVID-19 Testing This Week At NC State

Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at specified locations throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.

The new testing location is located at the McKimmon Conference and Training Center, 1101 Gorman Street in Raleigh from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sign up here. 

 

Close