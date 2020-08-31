Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at specified locations throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.
The new testing location is located at the McKimmon Conference and Training Center, 1101 Gorman Street in Raleigh from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Read More: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman
Read More: Michelle Obama Explains How White People ‘Didn’t Even See’ Her Despite Being First Lady
Read More: Sony Is Giving Grants For Women Photographers, Videographers & Filmmakers
Check Out 15 Of The Most Talked About Outfits In VMA History
Check Out 15 Of The Most Talked About Outfits In VMA History
1. TLC AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 1999Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. LIL KIM AT THE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 1999Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. AALIYAH AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. MACY GRAY AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. DESTINY'S CHILD AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. BEYONCE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. AMBER ROSE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. BLAC CHYNA AND AMBER ROSE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2015Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. BEYONCE AND BLUE IVY AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. CARDI B AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. NICKI MINAJ AT THE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. LIZZO AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. H.E.R. AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
New COVID-19 Testing This Week At NC State was originally published on foxync.com