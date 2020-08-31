CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Scripture For The Week “We Are A Chosen People”

Radio Angel's Scripture Of The Week

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

COLOSSIANS 3:12 (NLT)

Since God chose you to be the holy people whom he loves, you must clothe yourselves with tenderhearted mercy, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.

EXPLANATION:

We are chosen by God to be a “holy” people (as He is holy). He loves us and we are expected to be set apart from the unsaved lifestyles of the world by clothing ourselves with these qualities and bind them together in love!

 

 

Scripture For The Week “We Are A Chosen People”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 3 days ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 5 days ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 2 weeks ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 3 weeks ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 1 month ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 1 month ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 1 month ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 5 months ago
04.13.20
Close