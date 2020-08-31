Scripture For The Week “We Are A Chosen People”

COLOSSIANS 3:12 (NLT)

Since God chose you to be the holy people whom he loves, you must clothe yourselves with tenderhearted mercy, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.

EXPLANATION: We are chosen by God to be a “holy” people (as He is holy). He loves us and we are expected to be set apart from the unsaved lifestyles of the world by clothing ourselves with these qualities and bind them together in love!

