The 9 Best Facial Toners On The Market For Black Skin

When it comes to the skincare game, it’s not a surprise that most people prefer to keep things simple. Sure, there is no harm or foul in doing so, but there are a few skincare products out there that are actually worth your while. Case in point: Toners.
Toners are the one skincare pick that causes a major debate in regards to its importance. However, its an essential that works to hydrate and give your melanin a rich glow. You can also count on this product to smooth away leftover cleanser and giving your skin an extra pick-me-up.
Of course, not all toners are created equal. In order for your melanin-rich skin to reap the benefits, you need to find one that can counter dark spots and help even your skin tone. So, if you’re down to take a trip through the virtual racks for this skincare essential for Black skin, we’ve got your back.
We’ve compiled nine of the best toners that will give your skin the glow you’ve been looking for,
1. FENTY SKIN FAT WATER PORE-REFINING TONER SERUM
View this post on Instagram
#RIHGRAM @sknperfct "I love everything about it from the texture to the smell to how aesthetically pleasing it is 😉 This toner-serum is basically an ‘Essence’ and it hydrates your skin whilst also controlling shine throughout the day. It’s perfect for my oily combination skin. It also has brightening properties which is one of the main things I look for in skincare products." FAT WATER is available now exclusively at fentyskin.com
Ever since Fenty Beauty’s Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28.00, Fentybeauty.com) stepped on the skincare scene, the girls have been loving it. Known as the standout product from the new line, this toner is a 2-in-1 offering that combines the benefits of a serum that provides, moisture, evens skin tone, and stops shine.
2. CAMILLE ROSE BEAUTY FRESH TONE MAKEUP REMOVER/TONER
View this post on Instagram
Why we love FRESH TONE: 🧡 Reduces the appearance of pores. 🧡 Help balance skin's pH. 🧡 Moisturizes and hydrates 🧡 Can be used as a second-step cleanser by removing traces of makeup 🧡 Helps serum, eye cream, and moisturizer absorb better. 🧡 Helps to guard against environmental pollutants. 🧡 Soothes skin post-shave (perfect for men!)
The Face by Camille Rose Fresh Tone Liquid Makeup Remover & Toner ($19.00, Camillerose.com) is another offering that all of us brown girls can get into. This toner gently cleans the surface of your skin and instantly lifts makeup and oils for a healthy glow.
3. FRESH ROSE DEEP HYDRATION FACIAL TONER
This option from Fresh ($66.00, Sephora.com) is another one you may want to add to your regimen. It’s made with a gentle formula that cleanses the skin and refreshes skin so your natural glow can shine. It’s also suitable for all skin types.
4. PURE TROPIX GREEN GINGER TONER
View this post on Instagram
Toners are designed to cleanse🧼 the skin, remove excess oil🦠 and shrink the appearance of pores. You can use toner with a cotton ball 🧽or as a mist to refresh the skin. 💦Smooth and soft skin is something we all desire. We are all born with flawless and soft skin 🥰but as we age, skin tends to get dull and lifeless. Did you know that 🌿Green Ginger Toner🌿can make your skin super soft and also keep it clear?
If your acne-prone skin is in need of some relief, the Pure Tropix Green Ginger Toner ($24.99, Puretropix.com) will get the job done. It’s made with witch hazel, apple cider vinegar, and powerful antioxidants that improves hyperpigmentation and balances the pH level of your skin.
5. AYELE AND CO ROSE AND ALOE SPRITZ
View this post on Instagram
Is it a toner? Is it a spritz? Well, it's both, and that's why we love it! 😍 The Rose & Aloe Spritz is alcohol-free and infused with rose petal extract and aloe extract to remove impurities, soften skin, and minimize the look of pores for a healthy complexion. This fantastic spritz is meant to be used alone all day, every day and it is perfect for all skin types, but especially mature or sensitive skin. Ready to wake up and smell the roses? Shop now via link in bio 🌹🌹🌹 #roseandaloe #rosetoner #aloetoner #wakeupandsmelltheroses #potenttoner #facialtoner #besttoner #lifechangingskincare #glowingskin #acnecommunity #trendmood1 #blackselfcare #selfcarerules #sundayplans #empoweredblackwomen #empoweredblackgirls #blackityblackblack #empoweredblackmen #buyblack #blackityblackblack #supportblackowned #takecareofyourskin #blackownedatl #femaleownedbiz #blackownedskincare #skinfluencer #blackexcellence #blackbravado #buyblackayeleandco
The Rose & Aloe Daily Spritz ($20.00, Ayele.co) is a good match for sensitive skin. It’s infused with rose petal extract and aloe extract to remove impurities, soften skin, and minimize the look of pores for a healthy and glowing complexion.
6. PHOLK BEAUTY HONEYSUCKLE ALOE FACE MIST
View this post on Instagram
Have you met Lemon Balm? ⠀ ⠀ Well let me tell you it's an ingredient you need to know. If you have oily/combo skin, or struggle with ingrown hairs, the Honeysuckle Aloe Face Mist is here👏 for👏 you👏 Lemon Balm is antiviral, antibacterial, anti-aging + cleanses pores to reduce blackheads⠀ ⠀ Try adding this superstar to your routine! You can grab it through the link in our bio 😉
This multitasking toner ($20.00, Pholkbeauty.com) is made with honeysuckle and rose to hydrate and deeply soothe skin. You can use it after a workout or while on the go to refresh your skin.
7.ABA LOVE APOTHECARY TONING FACIAL MIST
View this post on Instagram
IT'S MISTO'CLOCK with THE PETAL MIST to the rescue! This dreamy mist is formulated to coddle, soothe and revitalize your skin with a quartet of organic hydrosols, aloe and witch hazel. Say goodbye to rashes, sun burn and post-depilatory irritation and HELLO to the dewy refreshed god(dess) you are. Plus, it smells like a thousand honeyed faeries =) ✨ Grab yours now at 20% off with code “MISTNCHILL” – our Labor Day treat to you! Now through Labor Day. Ends 9/3 at 11:59pm. Link in bio 📷 @alisonluntz
While this product is technically a mist, it still qualifies as a toner. The Apothecary Petal Facial Mist ($22.00, Abaloveapothecary.com) is made with Bulgarian rose water and aloe vera and lavender to soothe and refresh skin.
8. ELLE JOHNSON BOTANICAL FIRMING TONER
View this post on Instagram
SWIPE: Did we mention that we have NEW BOX PACKAGING in our 15ml size launching today? Don't fret, we're upgrading the other sizes as well very soon! We've color coded our products by key ingredients and skin type to make them easily recognizable as we prepare to take 2020 by storm with retail placement. . Where would you like to shop Elle Johnson Co. products? What stores would be ideal in your local area?
For anyone looking to tighten things up while providing moisture, the Elle Johnson Botanical Firming Toner ($20.00, Ellejohnson.co) is just what you need. It’s made with aloe vera, chamomile, and Japanese green tea.
9. JACQS REVITALIZING FACIAL TONER
View this post on Instagram
Dull Skin?? Here's why you said be using CoQ10? – It's one of our key ingredients in our Revitalizing Face Toner and the reason your skin radiates after using. – Think of CoQ10 as a boost of energy and antioxidant for your skin. We love this toner because it helps set the foundation for the #JacqsGLOW ✨ . . . . . #skincaredaily #facetoner #hibiscus #skintransformation #skincarecommunity #unevenskintone #skin #ForAcne #breakouts #darkspots #instabeautyblog #organicskincare #veganskincareproducts #ShopJacqs #SlayNaturally . . . . . . . .
Get everything you need from a toner with the Jacqs offering. Their Revitalizing Facial Toner ($19.00, Shopjacqs.com) has the perfect blend of herbal extracts, fatty acids, and vitamins. It helps restore your skin’s pH balance. minimize the appearance of pores, tone, and remove excess residue from makeup, dirt, and oils.
DON’T MISS:
This New Clarifying Toner+ Serum Will Simplify Your Skincare Routine And Save You Money
How to Layer Your Skincare Products
The 9 Best Facial Toners On The Market For Black Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com