Report: Players Decide To Resume NBA Playoffs After Meeting

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

NBA players have decided to resume the NBA Playoffs. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the players came to the decision after an 11am meeting on Thursday. This comes after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder decided to boycott their game followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Wednesday night it was reported that the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted against the playoff restart after a contentious meeting with fellow players. According to sources Lakers Forward Lebron James wants to see more action from NBA owners. Issues including voting and police reform were also discussed in the meetings.

No word as of yet on when the games will resume.

 

