Gospel Singer KD French Goes Viral For ‘The Fridge Again’ Song We Can All Relate To [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.27.20
Viral sensation KD French called in today to discuss what inspired her “back at the fridge again” social media video that has garnered over 10 million views! Listen to her story up top and check out the hilarious and relatable video below…

 

 

