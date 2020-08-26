CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Le’Andria Johnson Debuts New Song, “Hold On” [LISTEN]

Le'Andria Johnson

Source: Promo / RCA Inspiration

Any day Le’Andria Johnson releases new music is a good day. Her powerhouse vocals are a blessing! 

In her new ballad, “Hold On,” Johnson encourages listeners to “hold onto God’s unchanging hand” in every moment. Take a listen below. 

Le’Andria Johnson Debuts New Song, “Hold On” [LISTEN]  was originally published on getuperica.com

