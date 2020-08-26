CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Free, Virtual Seminar On Winning State & Local Bids

Zoom For Home in Partnership with DTEN

Source: Zoom, DTEN / Zoom, DTEN

Are you a small business owner?

Are You Ready to Expand Your Business with Government Contracting?

Take the first steps to government marketplace success with local, state and federal agencies. Join us to learn how to find, bid on, and win government contracts.

 

Finding Contracting Opportunities

One of the first steps to government marketplace success is knowing where to find opportunities. In this webinar, we will look at the different sites for locating contracting opportunities and how to search those sites to find opportunity matches.

Federal agencies post solicitations to Beta.SAM and California agencies post opportunities to Cal eProcure but navigating these websites and narrowing down the search might require some guidance. When it come to County/Local agencies, finding their opportunities and requirements can be challenging as well. Some agencies will post to their own sites and others will use a subscription type service like Bid Sync.

Topics will include:

  • Federal opportunities utilizing Beta.SAM
  • California State opportunities in Cal eProcure
  • Find County/Local bid offerings
  • Setting up custom bid match through Norcal PTAC

 

Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis' Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous...As Expected

4 photos Launch gallery

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis' Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous...As Expected

Continue reading Keyshia Ka’oir Davis’ Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous…As Expected

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis' Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous...As Expected

[caption id="attachment_3188199" align="aligncenter" width="749"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] When Gucci Mane and wifey Keyshia Ka'oir Davis announced they're expecting a little bundle of joy, we knew we were in store for some fabulous maternity fashion. And Keyshia hasn't disappointed us yet, giving us looks with her perfect little baby bump. https://www.instagram.com/p/CEHPJbCDqnV/ Since revealing the news with a sonogram, Mrs. Davis has taken to social media on several occasions to update us on her pregnancy journey in pictures. And sis looks goodt! As always, her face is beat, her skin is flawless, her hair is laid and skin blemish-free. We're obsessing over her latest look, a rainbow colored two-piece that is in true Keyshia fashion. Keep scrolling for Keyshia's sexy and stylish maternity photos.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Free, Virtual Seminar On Winning State & Local Bids  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 13 hours ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 1 week ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 2 weeks ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 4 weeks ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 1 month ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 5 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 5 months ago
04.03.20
Close