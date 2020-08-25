GRIFF’s Prayer For Madden 21 [VIDEO]

| 08.25.20
Madden 21 is being released early and GRIFF is super pumped about it. Listen up top for full details!

It's almost that time 👀 #Madden21

This year's annual release boasts the record-setting Lamar Jackson on the cover as a follow up to last year's strong outing from the league's MVP. It also drops at the tail end of a console generation, where releases should be at their apex before new systems launch. Fittingly, Madden 21 features some significant gameplay tweaks to improve the experience and attempts some bold things, including an NFL Street-styled arcade mode. Promising continual updates as a live service alongside the overhauled gameplay and daunting number of modes, Madden 21 enters the scene hinting it has big staying power.

Close