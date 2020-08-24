Stellar Awards 2020: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kirk Franklin Win Big [WINNERS LIST]

The 35th annual Stellar Awards went virtual for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it didn’t stop Tasha Cobbs Leonard from picking up some hardware. The singer took home artist of the year and contemporary female vocalist of the year at the ceremony, which were presented on BET on Sunday (August 23).
Kirk Franklin, who hosted the show with Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne, won five awards on the night, more than any other artist. He took male vocalist of the year, producer of the year and contemporary vocalist of the year. His Long Live Love album won album of the year as well as the contemporary album of the year.
Donald Lawrence followed Franklin with four awards including song of the year for “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus).”
Other winners included John P. Kee, The Walls Group, Le’Andria Johnson and Pastor Mike Jr. While The Walls Group repeated as duo/chorus of the year and contemporary duo/chorus of the year, Pastor Mike took won Best New Artist.
The tribute of the night belonged to the late civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis. Cece Winans paid tribute to Lewis with song as throughout the night, the show honored those on the frontlines battling COVID-19 which has ravaged Black and brown communities across the globe.
See the full list of winners below.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion City Church); Motown Gospel
SONG OF THE YEAR
Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus); Donald Lawrence, William Stokes, Marshon Lewis, Robert Woolridge & Desmond Davis; RCA Inspiration
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kirk Franklin; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Le’Andria Johnson; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Walls Group, Friend in Me, Wall2Wall Entertainment/My Block Records
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Pastor Mike Jr.; Live Free; Black Smoke Worldwide
CD OF THE YEAR
Long Live Love; Kirk Franklin; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Kirk Franklin, Ronald Hill & Phil Thornton; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Walls Group, Friend in Me, Wall2Wall Entertainment/My Block Record
TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers; Bless Somebody Else; Kurt Carr Gospel / RCA Inspiration
CONTEMPORARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kirk Franklin; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
John P. Kee; I Made It Out; Entertainment One
CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion City Church); Motown Gospel
TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Le’Andria Johnson; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
CONTEMPORARY CD OF THE YEAR
Long Live Love; Kirk Franklin; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
TRADITIONAL CD OF THE YEAR
I Made It Out; John P. Kee; Entertainment One
URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus); Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers; RCA Inspiration
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Love Theory; Matt DeLisi; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR
John P. Kee; I Made It Out; Entertainment One
CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
INSTRUMENTAL CD OF THE YEAR
Rise!; Ben Tankard; BEN-Jamin’ Universal Music
SPECIAL EVENT CD OF THE YEAR
Greenleaf: Season 3 (Music from The Original TV Series); Various Artists; Lionsgate Entertainment
RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL CD OF THE YEAR
Live Free; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Worldwide
YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Gospel Kids; Gospel Kids Present… Christian Soldiers; Tyscot Record
QUARTET OF THE YEAR
Keith Wonderboy Johnson & Josh Myles; Inspirational Project; Timeless Music
RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR
Bless Somebody Else; Derek Blanks; Kurt Carr Gospel / RCA Inspiration
PRAISE AND WORSHIP CD OF THE YEAR
Miracle Worker; JJ Hairston; JamesTown Music / Entertainment One
MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR
WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta
LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR
WPZS Praise 100.9 FM, Charlotte
MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR
WXHL 89.1, Wilmington
SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR
WJAY 98.3 FM & 1280 AM, Mullins
INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR
U Gospel, http://uGospel.com
GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR
Meta Washington, SiriusXM, Satellite Radio
